India Day, an event hosted by the Cultural Association of India, will take place on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Jesse Wrench Auditorium in Memorial Union.

The celebration will proceed despite Friday's winter storm, according to the group. 

The event will celebrate the accomplishments of the Indian community at MU in academia, bonding as a group and maintaining communication with India, according to information provided by the association. 

The event will focus on "the contributions of the students, faculty and staff," according to an email from member Ramya Bhamidipati.

According to the organization's website, it is "one of the oldest student organizations" at MU, having been founded in 1957.

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, spring 2020 Studying news reporting Reach me at cgiffin@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

