New laboratories conducting research on influenza will be located at Middlebush Farm south of Columbia starting in August 2022.
Middlebush Farm-NextGen Center of Excellence for Influenza Research was approved last week by the UM System Board of Curators. The facility will cost $6.5 million, which will come from the UM System Office of Research, according to board documents.
Animal Biosafety Level 2 will be conducted in the 8,300-square-feet space; ABSL-2 refers to the practices required to conduct research with animals infected with agents that can cause disease in humans. The metal building will offer specialized laboratory spaces that replicate a variety of extreme climates, both hot and cold.
“I think there will be some really productive research located in this faculty,” Ryan Rapp, the system’s chief financial officer, said at the meeting Thursday.
The project is a part of the NextGen Precision Health initiative, which takes lab research and translates it for use in patients based on their genetic makeup, traits and other factors. All four system campuses are involved in the initiative; the NextGen building will be at MU.
To be located about 10 miles south of campus, the building will house research from the Center for Influenza and Emerging Infectious Disease. The developing group at MU has accumulated $15 million from the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over two years and is continuing to raise funds and hire researchers.
“Our faculty rate is somewhere around 30%,” Rapp told the curators. “So, if I get a qualifying dollar from the NIH, I then get to tack on 30 cents to that for faculties cost.”
“Overall, in total, research takes investment from a university,” Rapp said. “I haven’t done the calculations yet, but this one’s probably going to make us some money.”