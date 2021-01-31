International students reflect on a lonely pandemic year

When John Bonilla, a doctoral student from Colombia, South America, came down with a fever, he thought it was because of the change in seasons. He had been sick over the Thanksgiving break before, so he wasn’t worried.
Then his roommate started complaining of muscle aches. Pretty soon, both of them got tested for COVID-19.
Positive.
“We did not interact with many people, just with that one particular friend on that one day and we got sick,” Bonilla recalled. “And it was very challenging ... if I had to pick one word.”
The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent transition to online learning was a challenge for students everywhere. But for international students living and studying in a foreign country, it has taken a special toll.
The enrollment rate for international undergraduate students for fall 2020 declined by 9% compared to the previous year at MU, said Liz McCune, associate director of MU’s News Bureau.
Numbers are not usually finalized until the fourth week of the semester, but so far 10 new international undergraduate students admitted for spring 2021 have chosen to defer while 12 others have decided to take courses online.
As for incoming graduate students, around 30 have already deferred from spring to fall 2021.
“We are still receiving deferral requests,” McCune said, adding that applicants for late arrivals are not able to obtain visas.
The pandemic has created an insurmountable obstacle between students and their families on the other side of the world. And when students become ill, they don’t have family support close by — no comfort foods, no quick runs to the drugstore.
“My mom was very worried about me because I could not do anything and she could not travel either,” Bonilla, 34, said.
He did his best to keep in touch with his family and inform them about his health. Apart from that, there was little to do in his apartment, so he tried to establish routines and stay busy. With time, his symptoms eased, his senses of smell and taste returned, and Bonilla was able to go on with his studies.
Still, the fatigue persists, and so does what he believes is wariness from some of his peers.
“I know that some people changed toward me,” he said. “Some students would say hi in a particular way, but I don’t blame them.”
After consulting a Spanish-English dictionary for the exact word to describe how he felt he was regarded, he drew an analogy to lice — something people see as contagious, constantly there and “never fully leaving your system.”
“There’s still misinformation and lack of knowledge about how to cope with (the virus),” he said.
That lack of knowledge is something Marina Antonova, 27, a doctoral student from Russia, knows too well. During the lockdown, she sought help from the MU Counseling Center, where, as part of a group of international students, she heard personal accounts of xenophobia, hatred and hostility. She said Asian students seemed to be bearing the brunt of the abuse from the community.
Dr. Shraddha Niphadkar, psychologist and liaison to the MU International Center, was directly involved in assisting international students in the group sessions. She confirmed some incidents of hostility towards international students, especially those from Asian countries but also said that reflected the national sentiment at that time.
“(The students) heard what was happening nationally – there were a lot of reports about Asians getting targeted, so even if they did not necessarily face it, it was not super comfortable because they knew what was happening,” Niphadkar recalled.
Isolation brought an increase in cases of depression and anxiety, she said, as international students couldn’t travel home during breaks and felt stranded in Columbia.
The counselor’s words rang true for Antonova. At first, she actually enjoyed the comfort of attending classes from her bed. But with time, the isolation became harder to bear.
“It was really hard for me on a psychological level, like I was going nuts,” she said.
“I’m fine with classes now, but I miss going out and seeing the crazy Mizzou crowd,” Antonova said. “At such times, I would really feel that the city was alive.”
The city’s life, or the city itself, is something Farida Ghanizada, a graduate student from Afghanistan, has yet to experience. After a 1.5-year selection process for the Fulbright scholarship program, Ghanizada, 27, finally started her first semester online, from her home in Kabul, listening to pre-recorded lectures.
“I think it’s the human interaction that I am missing out on,” Ghanizada reflected. “The most important thing I am missing at the moment is that I am not able to interact with the professors, with the community, with the students.”
Sitting in front of laptops, doing work on their own just isn’t enough, she said. “As graduate students, we need chances to interact with people because that’s how you develop and grow.”
Ghanizada also faced an additional challenge of balancing a full-time job with studies. Luckily, her family supports her and has let her focus on schoolwork rather than house chores. Still, Ghanizada finds herself in a constant race with time.
“Imagine being in a tough course, and you have to keep up with the rest of the class and make sure that you finish on time,” she said.
The 10.5-hour time difference between Kabul and Columbia was another complication beyond her control. When she sends an email, there’s a fair chance her professor is sleeping.
Despite the setbacks, Ghanizada did not regret starting classes instead of deferring them to fall 2021.
“I had waited one and a half years for this program, some of my friends — two years,” she said. “Some people finish their studies in that time, and we have not even started.”
The overwhelming feeling is uncertainty. For Antonova, the lockdown meant she was unable to return home to Russia, while Bonilla faced and recovered from the virus but still did not know what the consequences would be in the long run.
“As international students we are far from our families and isolated,” Bonilla said. “I don’t want anyone to experience this far away from home, because it is challenging, it’s demanding, you feel out of context.”
Niphadkar said loneliness could be the biggest impact of the pandemic.
“(Since the beginning of the pandemic,) it has been more about being far away,” she said. “Being isolated. When you have the virus and you are far away from everyone you know, it is really lonely.”
To keep her mental well-being in check, Antonova took long walks along the MKT Trail and observed nature. She spotted deer and a fox, saw how seasons changed and how the trees grew into “jungles.”
For Ghanizada, it’s been important to have a peer group of three other Afghani students with Fulbright scholarships in the same program at MU. They have group chats where they help each other solve problems and share resources and words of support.
“We communicate a lot with each other, and they have been quite supportive,” she said. “If they were not there, I would’ve been quite stressed about my classes. But I am good ... because we are a group and I am better off in that regard.”