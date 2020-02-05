Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness encouraged young people to develop consciousness about climate change at a lecture Wednesday at MU.
"I am an optimist, so I think there is a great future for the world," he said, "but that does not mean there are no challenges."
Holness is the distinguished lecturer for MU’s recognition of Black History Month. His speech, "Democracy, Youth Leadership, and the Future of Our World," was the first of two presentations this week.
"I think what ties all three (topics) together is the issue of climate change," Holness told the several dozen people in the Bond Life Sciences Center.
The crowd was smaller than expected and the event cut short by an hour because MU closed the campus early for winter weather.
Holness stressed that small island nations like Jamaica are at a more immediate risk of the effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and natural disaster.
"Climate change is such a highly political issue," he said, "because when you drill down into what it really means, it really calls for a global equity."
Caribbean nations are not the biggest producers of greenhouse gases, but rising sea levels and natural disasters have a bigger impact, he said.
"As sea levels rise, large countries are not immediately at risk," he said. "Small island nations … All of those countries in the region will face the effects of climate change."
Holness spoke to the measures that Jamaica and other Caribbean countries are taking to make themselves economically independent, especially in instances of emergency. In January, Jamaica felt the aftershocks of several earthquakes off its coast.
In the past 20 years, Jamaica has improved building codes and infrastructure to ensure that when these tremors occur there will not be total devastation and that the country will be able to manage its recovery.
Jamaica and other small island nations in the Caribbean have depended on funding from foreign countries to manage their reconstruction in the wake of disaster. To create more independence for themselves in the growing debate of reparations, they have been setting aside money within their budget for self-reliance in these emergencies.
The country has put $1.136 billion toward the Jamaica Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project and $379.18 million toward Improving Climate Data and Information Management Project, according to a citizens' guide to the 2019-20 budget from The Ministry of Finance and Public Service of Jamaica.
"Maybe one day the world will come to the understanding that there should be reparation," Holness said, "but I will not wait until then. Let’s build up our own future. Let’s build ourselves up."
His visit was arranged by the Department of Black Studies to go along with MU's theme for Black History Month, "Black Vote/Black Liberation." The department's focus is addressing and understanding the complex and global intersectional themes of black voting for people of African descent, according to its website.
"Jamaica is one of the most prominent black countries, one of the countries with the most African diaspora, and so to have the head of state of that country come and speak during Black History Month is also phenomenal," said Daive Dunkley, associate professor of black studies. "When we thought about the theme, it seemed that it was just a natural fit for us."
Roshae Hemming, a sophomore at MU, said that her family is from Jamaica. A point that stood out to her was that for Caribbean nations, it’s less of an option to think about climate change as a political argument.
"I thought that was really interesting to kind of put things into perspective," she said.
MU police worked with the Secret Service, the prime minister’s security team and Columbia police to ensure Holness' safety, MU spokesperson Liz McCune said. MU police officers escorted him to the chancellor's residence Wednesday morning.
Holness will talk about "The State of Constitutional Democracy in Jamaica and the Caribbean" at 5 p.m. Thursday in Cornell Hall at MU. Registration is required.