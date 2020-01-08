Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is visiting MU in February for Black History Month.
Two talks will be available, one for students and the other for the Columbia public at large, to hear insights from the two-term leader of the oldest constitutional democracy in the English-speaking Caribbean.
Holness will lead a student forum on “Democracy, Youth Leadership, and the Future of Our World,” open to all MU and CPS students, from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Monsanto Auditorium of the Bond Life Sciences Building..
The prime minister will also give a lecture at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Bush Auditorium of Cornell Hall. The event, "Democracy in Jamaica and the Caribbean," is free, but requires tickets for entry, which may be found on the MU Black Studies Website.
Daive Dunkley, assistant professor for MU's Black Studies Department, arranged the visit with Holness as part of the university's Black History Month theme, “Black Vote. Black Liberation.”
“The presentation will discuss key struggles of the Jamaican people to establish constitutional government and strategies making it responsive to the needs of the people in the contemporary period,” Dunkley said.
He also said the talk will examine Jamaica’s strategies in expanding the social safety net, improving regulatory bureaucracy for businesses and maintaining the economic growth of the Caribbean nation.
Holness is Jamaica’s ninth prime minister and is serving his second nonconsecutive term as the leader of the Jamaica Labour Party. He is the youngest prime minister in Jamaica’s history and the first born after Jamaica gained independence in 1962.
He briefly held the office of prime minister in 2011 after the resignation of former Prime Minister Bruce Golding. After holding the position for 72 days, Holness lost his election to Portia Simpson-Miller, before regaining the seat in 2016.
Holness' wife, Juliet Holness, serves alongside him in parliament, another historic first. She represents the St. Andrew East Rural constituency.
Jamaica, being a constitutional democracy, enjoys the eighth-highest freedom of the press in the world, according to Reporters Without Borders, while the United States ranks 48 out of 195.
“The Black History Month distinguished lecture by the head of state of a predominantly black country, one that is also very prominent in the Atlantic world, is historic for MU, Columbia and Missouri,” Dunkley said.
The event is sponsored by several MU colleges, including the College of Arts & Science and the MU School of Law, as well as several other programs and offices that promote studies of diversity and democracy.
