Jennifer Jewell will join the Columbia College community July 1 as the new dean of the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences.
Piyusha Singh, Columbia College provost and senior vice president, made the announcement in a Tuesday news release.
"Dr. Jewell's in-depth experience in the various learning opportunities we showcase here at Columbia College ... make her the ideal candidate for this position," Singh said.
With over seven years of academic leadership experience, Jewell worked as professor and director of the School of Social Work at Salisbury University in Maryland. She focused on diversity and equity issues there and received the 2021 President's Diversity Champion Award.
Jewell said she is honored to get to serve students and faculty.
"Throughout the interview process, I felt a sense of cohesion amongst the various team members I spoke with, which was encouraging," Jewell said. "I appreciate the confidence President (David) Russell and Dr. Singh have in me, and I look forward to getting to work as the new year begins."
She previously taught at Spalding University in Kentucky and earned her Ph.D. in social work from the University of Louisville in 2008. Sandra Hamar will continue to serve as interim dean until Jewell's July arrival.