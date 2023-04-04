A hazing case involving a former MU fraternity is poised for a criminal trial following a Monday court hearing.

A 13th Circuit Court judge moved Ryan Delanty's case to the trial docket, marking a new threshold for the 11 men charged with crimes stemming from an October 2021 fraternity party that left an MU student with brain injuries.

