A hazing case involving a former MU fraternity is poised for a criminal trial following a Monday court hearing.
A 13th Circuit Court judge moved Ryan Delanty's case to the trial docket, marking a new threshold for the 11 men charged with crimes stemming from an October 2021 fraternity party that left an MU student with brain injuries.
It's not clear when a trial for Delanty could occur, and court records do not have a future hearing scheduled.
But for the family of Danny Santulli, the incident's victim, judge Kevin Crane's decision is progress.
Santulli — who cannot walk, talk or see — remains under the care of his parents, Tom and Mary Pat Santulli, at their Eden Prairie, Minnesota home.
"Tom and Mary Pat and the family need closure," said Chrissy Prioleau, Danny's aunt, of the trial docket move. "They want to move on, and everyone responsible needs to be held accountable."
Delanty, who is from Ballwin, is charged with felony hazing and an alcohol-related misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty.
According to court records, Delanty was Santulli's "pledge father," a mentor-like role held by older fraternity members, within MU's Phi Gamma Delta chapter.
The fraternity, commonly known as Fiji, was removed from campus after the incident.
Boone County prosecutors have charged 11 men for their roles in a "pledge father reveal" party.
In most hearings, defense attorneys have asked for more time for discovery and case preparation. Judges have generally granted those requests, but after the Missourian reported in March about the pace of the criminal process, some have told defendants that they won't allow more continuances.
Three defendants will receive juries from outside of Boone County if their cases go to trial after citing media coverage of the fraternity incident fallout by local media. Delanty has not filed one of those change of venue motions.
The Santulli family sued 26 parties in civil court last year, settling for undisclosed amounts.
Several defendants are due to appear in court next week for hearings.