A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing connected to the incident involving Daniel Santulli last fall will receive a jury from outside of Boone County.

If criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz, a former member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, go to trial, jurors will be selected from Greene County.

