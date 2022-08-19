A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing connected to the incident involving Daniel Santulli last fall will receive a jury from outside of Boone County.
If criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz, a former member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, go to trial, jurors will be selected from Greene County.
Shultz's attorney, Brent Haden, filed a motion for change of venue in the 13th Circuit Court in July, citing prejudice against his client by Boone County residents due to extensive media coverage related to the October 2021 "pledge father reveal night" that left then-freshman and fraternity pledge Santulli hospitalized. His blood alcohol content was 0.486, six times the legal limit.
Prosecutors opposed the motion, which Judge Jeff Harris approved for the purpose of jury selection only on Thursday.
Any trial and hearings will still take place in Boone County, including one hearing scheduled for Monday.
Missouri law allows a judge to bring in jurors from another county when "the inhabitants of the entire county in which the cause is pending are so prejudiced against the defendant that a fair trial cannot be had."
Shultz has been charged with life-endangering hazing and tampering with physical evidence — both felonies — as well as supplying alcohol to a minor, which is a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in July.
Since the incident in October, Boone County prosecutors have filed criminal charges against 11 individuals.