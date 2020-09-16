Juneteenth will be a paid holiday at Columbia College starting next year, according to a news release from the college. The college also announced creation of a center for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Celebrated June 19, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned at last they were freed under the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued more than two years earlier.
“I think people are more aware now of the importance of Juneteenth, and the college is also more aware, and we think it’s worthy of celebration,” Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple said. “It’s something we’ve been talking about since last June, but it came up too late to practically make Juneteenth a holiday last year.”
The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Center will be housed in Williams Hall, the oldest building on the college’s Columbia campus, according to the release. It was built in 1840, when slavery was still legal in Missouri.
Dalrymple said in a letter to campus that fundraising efforts are underway and that more information will be released in coming months.
“While I’m excited about these initiatives, let’s admit that by themselves, they are largely symbolic,” he wrote. “We have much work to do to become a truly welcoming environment for all. But symbols matter. They show the world those things we purport to believe, things we strive toward. Let these actions merely signal a deeper commitment to enduring social justice.”
Most states, including Missouri, recognize Juneteenth as a holiday, but there are continued calls to make it a national one as well.