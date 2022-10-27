If being simultaneously pragmatic and inspirational about the state of democracy were an art, Jelani Cobb is the academic world’s Leonardo Da Vinci.
And like Da Vinci, Cobb’s art is cultivated by the intersection of his many trades. The Black Studies Fall Conference presented Cobb on Thursday night at Memorial Union as its 2022 keynote speaker. His address, “The Half-Life of Freedom, Race and Justice in America Today,” was a lesson that braided together Black history with current conversations about the trajectory of U.S. democracy.
Cobb is highly distinguished in the fields of education and journalism. He is the dean of the School of Journalism at Columbia University, still teaches a course on race and has worked as a staff writer for the New Yorker since 2015. He has also been published in the Washington Post, The New Republic, Essence and many other publications.
Born in Queens, New York, he has a bachelor’s degree in English from Howard University and a doctorate in American history from Rutgers. Cobb is an expert in race, politics, history and culture.
Cobb pointed out in his keynote speech that for years he’s been known in circles of academia and journalism as “the race guy.” He said that means he’s the guy who uses the racial lens to understand current events, but he perceives this label as valuable. For him, it’s especially valuable when you look at events such as the current false allegations of voter fraud or the Jan. 6 insurrection. He said people call these events unprecedented, but both events parallel the 3/5ths Compromise and the Wilmington insurrection of 1898.
“We have willfully opted to ignore the ways in which our society is impacted by race,” Cobb said.
And thus began his dive into a crash course of American history. Cobb first presented the common knowledge of an event, the way the facts were presented to us as kids, such as the diplomatic genius of Thomas Jefferson and the Louisiana Purchase, and then reminded the audience of lesser known realities.
“We’ve overlooked the fact that Haiti, which was the most prosperous colony in the world, had led a revolution that drove the French out of their most prosperous colony,” Cobb said. “And reaped two-thirds of France’s export, which came from Haiti. Wreaked such financial havoc that when Thomas Jefferson showed up, Napoleon was what they would call in real estate a ‘motivated seller.’”
Anecdotes such as these combined with Cobb’s cadence and use of metaphor sent laughter and exclamations through the crowd. After his main talk, students of history, political science and sociology asked complex questions about race relations, justice and democracy. Cobb remained candid about what he could or would not answer.
There was one question in particular from a history major that Cobb politely denied a response. She asked how to get society to look more critically at our past and listen to calls of justice and improving racial history education on the MU campus. He said he believes in full confidence she and the younger generation will give a better answer to her own question than he ever could.
“You know this environment, you know this campus, you know the world through the eyes of a person your age,” Cobb said. “Had the Civil Rights movement listened to the advice of the people a generation older than them, they would have failed miserably.”
Cobb also recognizes that this might not be the answer eager students and social justice advocates are looking for. Of course they want more answers to motivate, to implement, to silence the fear that that the version of democracy they desire will never be obtainable, he said. His speech revealed a depressing redundancy of mistakes made in American history on the behalf of race relations and power dynamics. Despite the melancholy of his talk, his final remark answered whether or not he is optimistic.
“I am optimistic, but not in the way that you might think,” Cobb said. “I have the optimism of a boxer in the late rounds. It means that if you haven’t been knocked out yet, there’s still a chance for you to win. It means that you don’t have any illusions about how much pain separates you from the final bell. But if you are on your feet, if you are still moving forward, if you still have resolve, and if you have not given into the defeat or despair, there’s always a chance that they’ll raise your hand at the final bell.”