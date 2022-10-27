If being simultaneously pragmatic and inspirational about the state of democracy were an art, Jelani Cobb is the academic world’s Leonardo Da Vinci.

And like Da Vinci, Cobb’s art is cultivated by the intersection of his many trades. The Black Studies Fall Conference presented Cobb on Thursday night at Memorial Union as its 2022 keynote speaker. His address, “The Half-Life of Freedom, Race and Justice in America Today,” was a lesson that braided together Black history with current conversations about the trajectory of U.S. democracy.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Social Justice, Fall 2022 Journalism and Economics student Reach me at destinymuller@umsystem.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you