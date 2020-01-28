Workers in neon vests moved boxes Monday afternoon in the lobby of the Sinquefield Music Center, the new School of Music building in the heart of MU, as they prepare for opening day Saturday.
"It’s not quite finished yet," Leo Saguiguit, associate professor of saxophone, said. "Hopefully by the grand opening it’ll be close to the vision of what it’s supposed to be."
The big day is Saturday, with the festivities beginning at 10 a.m. — including speeches and a performance by the faculty ensemble Mizzou Brass — and public tours from 11 a.m. to noon. Classes started at the Sinquefield Music Center on Jan. 21, the first day of the spring semester.
David Myers, director of audio/visual services for the music school, has been planning and designing the building's audio/visual technology since he was hired last September.
"There are a few things around the building that still need to be worked out," Myers said. "There’s some baby stuff, just some minor details. A majority of the furniture is not here."
The building, at Hitt Street and University Avenue, has been in the works since the Sinquefields donated $10 million toward creation of the building in 2015. Construction started in January 2018, with a total cost of $24 million.
Myers described the project coming together as "kind of a whirlwind."
"It’s been crazy, but at the same time, it’s really cool to see everything kind of fall into place," he said. "Most of the plans we made worked out well."
Brian Silvey, director of bands and associate professor of music education, said he senses the excitement growing among the students and faculty finally using the building.
"From a nonmusic-making standpoint, everyone's just thrilled to be in a space that is more accommodating — because it's larger, it looks nicer and it sounds better," Silvey said. "There's just been a really great buzz around here for the last few weeks when students have been having classes for the first time, making music in their ensembles for the first time."
Supervising editor is Elizabeth Brixey.