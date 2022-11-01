Rich and Nancy Kinder donated $25 million to the Kinder Institute of Constitutional Democracy on Tuesday, bringing their total donations to the school to $60 million.
The donation will double the capacity of the Washington, D.C., summer internship program, growing enrollment from 20 students to 40 students. The donation will also lead to the hiring of six new professors.
The undergraduate study abroad program at Oxford University in Oxford, England, will also be expanded from one week to a summer semester.
One student, Paul Odu, said he is excited about the donation. The Kinder Institute has grown his interest in public policy.
“Now I approach higher education as a means to an end, not just an end itself,” he said.
Odu is a senior who has participated in both the Washington, D.C., and Oxford programs that the Kinder Institute offers. He is also a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship, which would grant him the opportunity to seek a post-graduate degree at Oxford, fully funded.
For Jay Sexton, chair of the Kinder Institute of Constitutional Democracy, this is exactly the kind of outcome he wants for his students. He says he hopes this new donation, “provides every Mizzou student an opportunity to come away with a strong understanding of constitutional democracy.”
Rich Kinder believes there is, “nothing guaranteed about democracy.” So establishing the Kinder Institute with his wife Nancy in 2014 was very important to him.
When asked about why the institute is necessary, Kinder said, “I am astounded by frankly the ignorance of the general public.” He believes better education about the foundations of constitutional democracy will help in its longevity.
Rich Kinder graduated from MU in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in history and in 1968 with a law degree. So, when considering a place to educate students about the importance of constitutional democracy, MU was the obvious choice for his donation.
“I just hope that in a small way we’ve helped continue constitutional democracy,” he said.