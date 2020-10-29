Education is the foundation of civil rights enforcement, the commissioner of the Civilian Oversight Board for the city of St. Louis said.
Kimberley Taylor-Riley gave a presentation on the role of education in civil rights enforcement hosted Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Higher Education. It was part of a series on equity in higher education this week.
“Education is the difference between having civil rights and enforcing civil rights,” she said. “If you aren’t aware that you have a right, you certainly can’t get busy asserting it.”
The Civilian Oversight Board was formed in 2015 to investigate complaints of police misconduct in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
“We at St. Louis civilian oversight have power to review cases that allege bias-based policing, discourtesy, excessive use of force, harassment, abuse of authority, sexual harassment and assault and use of offensive language that is related to protected-class (like ethnicity and sexual orientation),” she said.
The board was formed after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown Jr. by Ferguson police Officer Darren Wilson in 2014.
Taylor-Riley said that at the time, forming an oversight board had been in the works for about 10 years but couldn’t gain traction prior to public outcry over Brown’s death.
“On the heels of the death of Mr. Brown, there was enough support for (the commission) to actually be passed and for the Mayor to sign it,” she said. “Sadly, violating constitutional rights can bring good things to life.”
Civilian oversight of law enforcement is a relatively recent development in U.S. history. Taylor-Riley talked about the shift from early Colonial policing to the first municipal police forces and highlighted a repeated theme — oppression — in their deployment. The history of policing is rooted in it, she said, from the northern policing of European immigrants to the targeting of freed slaves in the South.
“So when you’re looking at that kind of development, then it makes a little more sense why we’d have issues relating to ethnicity, relating to stereotypes about ethnic groups and their proclivities,” she said.
Taylor-Riley referenced Juneteenth in noting the importance of civilian awareness to prevent and respond to future civil rights violations. Just as slaves unaware of their emancipation before they learned of it were unable to act on it, she said, the board is unable to address police misconduct that goes unreported.
One limitation of this review process, however, is that third-party reports of police misconduct cannot be reviewed by the board.
“We can only take a complaint from an involved party, so you have to be a person that was involved in the action. The only exception to that is when we’re talking about lethal force cases because, obviously, if the person was killed, the person that was involved in the altercation can’t be the person that comes in and files the complaint,” she said.
The biggest obstacles to filing a complaint against the police, Taylor-Riley said, citing the importance of education, are abilities to communicate clearly in writing and orally.
“Absent a powerful and competent educational system,” she said, “there is no hope that civil rights enforcement can be successful.”
Taylor-Riley concluded that citizens across the state need to familiarize themselves with their local police oversight organizations.
In Columbia, it’s called the Citizens Police Review Board. Additional concerns about housing, employment and public accommodation discrimination can be directed toward the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.