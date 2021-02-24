Lab is named for Henry Kirklin, at last MU's 'official first Black instructor'

Although at one time Henry Kirklin wasn’t allowed to step foot inside MU classrooms, he now has one named after him.
Kirklin, who was born into slavery and is widely believed to be MU’s first Black teacher, was honored Wednesday with the dedication of the Henry Kirklin Plant Sciences Learning Laboratory in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
“As a Black, biracial student who has met very few other Black students in the plant sciences department, as well as the agriculture program as a whole, it is very important to me to honor Mr. Kirkland today,” senior Maya Puller said at the dedication.
Puller was one of five speakers to christen the newly renovated lab in the Agriculture Building, at Hitt and Rollins streets. The lab is set up with display monitors so students can do hands-on work while being able to closely watch their instructors lead them through it.
When Kirklin, an expert in the growing of plants, taught at MU in the late-19th and early-20th centuries, he did so on the steps of greenhouses or at his farm because the university was segregated, Chris Campbell, executive director of the Boone County History & Culture Center, said before the event.
CAFNR Dean Christopher Daubert announced a $25,000 scholarship for underrepresented minority students who study plant sciences at MU. Donations totaling $15,000 have come in from CAFNR and the Boone County History & Culture Center. Daubert said he hopes to raise the remaining $10,000 quickly to ensure the scholarship is ready for the fall semester.
The lab and the scholarship are the latest steps in recognizing Kirklin as a well-known plant authority. In November, a marker was finally placed on his grave in the Columbia Cemetery after a GoFundMe campaign, 82 years after his death in 1938.
A profile in the Columbia Missourian told part of Kirklin’s story:
He was born to a slave mother in 1858 just east of Columbia. Five years later, his mother “fetched” him out of slavery, and he spent the rest of his life in Columbia as a free man. At 14, he began working at a farm and learning about plants in earnest. At 23, he became a greenhouse supervisor for the MU Horticulture Department.
Eventually, he taught hundreds of white students plant propagation and the art of pruning and grafting. A clipping from the Columbia Evening Missourian in 1919 called his knowledge of nursery work “unlimited.”
Kirklin also mentored and paid for Black students who wanted to go to Lincoln University, which was open to them, according to an MU news release.
University of Missouri President Mun Choi took the opportunity to remove the “likely the first” and declared Kirklin “the official first Black instructor at the University of Missouri.” Applause followed.
Listening via Zoom were nearly a dozen members of Kirklin’s family, including Leah El-Amin, who was described in the news release as a direct descendant through her mother.
“He was a successful businessman and educator at the turn of the century, which was significant and groundbreaking for that time,” El-Amin said in the release. “It is exciting to know that his legacy is carrying on with this lab.”
Campbell, who helped champion Kirklin’s recent recognition along with Daubert, CAFNR Associate Dean Bryan Garton and others, called the lab and scholarship “terrific recognition that is entirely appropriate — and even perfect — for Henry Kirklin.”
Puller, the MU senior who studies plant sciences and is a member of Missouri’s track and field team, hopes the new lab’s technology will attract talented Black minds to the program.
“It is because of men and women like Mr. Kirklin fighting for the right to an education that was on par with that of their white counterparts that I am able to walk the graduation stage this upcoming December,” Puller said. “He paved the way for people who look like me.”