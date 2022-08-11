A local labor union will rally at Speaker’s Circle on the MU Campus Saturday to protest proposed changes to the University of Missouri System’s staff paid leave program that the union argues will cut benefits.
Laborers Local 955, a union of public employees and construction laborers, “opposes any and all cuts to wages and benefits,” Andrew Hutchinson, the group’s public employees field representative, said.
Under the changes to policy proposed to the UM System Board of Curators at its June meeting, time off for vacation, sickness and personal reasons would be part of a single bank of paid time off — or PTO — days. This would give hourly employees 18 PTO days that would not require them to designate a reason for leave.
Once an hourly employee has worked for three years, the proposed policy would increase their PTO bank to 23 days. After 10 years, the bank would increase to 28 days. Compared to the current policy, this shortens the number of years it takes to increase paid leave, according to board documents.
Salaried employees would receive 23 days at hire and 28 in their third year, according to the meeting documents presented at the June meeting.
Upon hire, hourly employees would receive a total of 31 paid days away from work each year. The nine holiday and four winter break days would remain in place, which has been the policy since 2016, when four winter break days were added.
The proposed policy would be a marked change from the current system, in which paid time off is divided into categories for vacation, sickness, personal and holidays. Employees earn a specific number of hours for each category, according to the UM System’s website.
Currently, new hourly employees are offered 12 vacation days, 12 sick days, four personal days, nine holidays and four days of winter break. This gives hourly staff a total of 41 paid days away from work at hire.
The June proposal would also include short-term disability, caregiver leave and parental leave. Short-term disability would give staff 60% replacement salary for a maximum of 21 weeks. Staff would have a maximum of four paid weeks off for both caregiver and parental leave, in addition to the 31 paid days away from work.
Under the current system, there is no short-term disability, caregiver or parental leave, and the university follows the Family and Medical Leave Act, which gives employees job-protected, unpaid leave for qualifying family or medical reasons.
Another change in the proposed program would separate MU Health Care’s leave program from that of the campuses’ leave program. According to board documents, this difference would reflect industry standards for health care employees and higher education employees.
“Current employees’ accrued sick and vacation time under the current leave plan will be honored. This means employees will not lose their accrued vacation or sick leave when transitioning to the new program in 2024,” Marsha Fischer, UM System vice president for human resources, wrote in a July 21 email.
The new program is intended to offer prospective hires a competitive benefits package and retain current employees, according to board documents. The PTO bank system would be more inclusive of employees’ diverse needs, promote trust and empower employees to take time off without having to disclose the reason.
If implemented, this policy would effect around 13,000 employees in the UM System. The proposal described at the June meeting is tentatively set for the board agenda in their Sept. 7 meeting and curators are seeking feedback on the proposal before the meeting.
The UM System will host a series of online sessions this month for those who want more information about the proposed changes. The meetings are scheduled for Aug. 19, 23, 25 and 29.
“This effect is so wide-reaching, we expect individuals from tons of different job titles and community members (to come),” Hutchinson said.
The protest is scheduled to begin at noon Aug. 13, and individuals who wish to attend are encouraged to RSVP.