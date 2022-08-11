A local labor union will rally at Speaker’s Circle on the MU Campus Saturday to protest proposed changes to the University of Missouri System’s staff paid leave program that the union argues will cut benefits.

Laborers Local 955, a union of public employees and construction laborers, “opposes any and all cuts to wages and benefits,” Andrew Hutchinson, the group’s public employees field representative, said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • Assistant City Editor and covering the 13th Circuit Court for Summer 2022. Former Higher Education reporter. Studying Journalism and Psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you