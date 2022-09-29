MU saw an increase in the number of various violent crimes in 2021 since campus returned to normal operations after the COVID-19 pandemic, while arrests for alcohol and drug violations decreased.
The university released its 2022 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report, which details crime statistics and policies related to safety for the campus. The number of reported aggravated assaults increased, from five in 2020 to 15 in 2021 and the number of domestic violence reports rose from 13 in 2020 to 26 in 2021.
The number of rape cases reported to the police showed a slight uptick to 25 in 2021. Meanwhile, the number of burglaries reported halved from 10 in 2020 to five in 2021.
Sara Diedrich, spokesperson for the MU Police Department, said it is “difficult to pinpoint a cause” for the rise in violent crime. She added that it is hard to assess how the COVID-19 pandemic and MU returning to normal operations impacted the number of cases.
In 2021, she similarly said she could not assess how the pandemic policies on campus affected the crime rate. However, Christopher Conner, an MU professor with a focus on criminology, believed the absence of students explained the lower number of violent crimes in 2020, according to previous reporting.
On the other hand, MU police made fewer arrests for alcohol and drug violations, while MU saw fewer people referred for disciplinary actions for the same violations as well. The number of liquor law arrests dropped by 10% from 297 in 2020 to 267 in 2021, falling back to similar levels of cases as 2019.
Most of the alcohol-related arrests were made by police officers on patrol, either by responding to a call or noticing someone who appeared to be drunk or in possession of alcohol, Diedrich said. Currently, there are 44 sworn police officers at MUPD covering the campus, all Greek houses and several other private properties, according to the report.
There were also around 27% fewer students referred for disciplinary action for alcohol law violations compared with 2020. The total number of cases, 155, represented the lowest since 2018.
Drug arrests decreased 9% from 214 in 2020 to 194 in 2021. This number showed continued decline since 2019.
Other colleges in the city, namely Columbia College and Stephens College, made fewer than 10 arrests respectively in violent crime offenses, defined as murder, robbery, aggravated assaults and rape by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. However, those two campuses house significantly fewer students than MU.
The rise in violent crime arrests in MU echoed the rise of these arrests in the City of Columbia. Compared to 2020, Columbia saw an almost 13% increase in violent crimes. The number of aggravated assaults rose by 9% while sexual assaults rose by 48%.