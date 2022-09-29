MU saw an increase in the number of various violent crimes in 2021 since campus returned to normal operations after the COVID-19 pandemic, while arrests for alcohol and drug violations decreased.

The university released its 2022 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report, which details crime statistics and policies related to safety for the campus. The number of reported aggravated assaults increased, from five in 2020 to 15 in 2021 and the number of domestic violence reports rose from 13 in 2020 to 26 in 2021.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Journalism and Political Science major. Reach me at kchp8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you