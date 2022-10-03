Members of the Association of Latin@ American Students are working to raise their profile on the MU campus.
The student-run organization is reaching the community through various events and recently hosted a festival for Hispanic Heritage Month in the MU Student Center.
“Generally, the purpose (of the event) was to, of course, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, but you know, also making ourselves known on campus,” Claudia Rodriguez said. She is the co-president of ALAS with Hillary Gonzalez-Sandiego.
There are several organizations under ALAS including Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity, Delta Xi Nu Multicultural Sorority and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.
“Lambda Theta Phi is the first and only Latinos fraternity on Mizzou’s campus,” Vice President Victor Peralta said. “Our main mission is to empower the Latin male through academics.”
The fraternity was founded in 1975 at Kean College in Union, New Jersey, but MU’s chapter started a little over 10 years ago.
Events like the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month serve a broad purpose.
“For me, it’s being able to bring this type of culture onto campus and make it known,” Sandra Vasquez said. They are part of ALAS’ executive board for communications. “Since it’s a predominantly white school, I think being able to show a presence in a place like the Student Center is cool.’”
Rodriguez also said the organization has done other outreach efforts. After Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricane Fiona, the group used social media to promote resources aiding those hit by the tragedy.
The organization has biweekly meetings on Wednesdays and is open to all MU students whether they are Hispanic or not.
“If you feel awkward, definitely anyone’s welcome,” Vasquez said. “We’re just here to have a good time and be able to share our cultures.”