Surrounded by family, friends and faculty, over a dozen graduating students were honored at the annual Lavender Graduation Ceremony Tuesday evening.
Lavender Gradutation is a ceremony conducted by universities nationwide in honor of the achievements and contributions of students and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.
“College is very challenging and can be filled with hardships at best,” Student Support Specialist Sophie Hood said. “There are even more hardships that these individuals had to go through.”
The concept of a Lavender Graduation was created by Ronni Sanlo, who was denied the opportunity to attend her children’s graduation ceremonies because to her sexual orientation. Through her own experience, Sanlo realized the pain that must’ve been felt by her LGBTQ+ students experiencing exclusion.
Encouraged by the dean of students, she designed the very first Lavender Graduation Ceremony at the Univerity of Michigan in 1995. By 2001, over 45 ceremonies were conducted at colleges and universities across the country.
According to Associate Director of the Department of Social Justice Laura Hacquard, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center has participated in hosting this tradition for over a decade. This year’s ceremony highlighted 17 graduating students of the class of 2022. The ceremony was held in the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center.
For one graduate who could not be in a attendence, Paola Rodriguez, her significant supporter accepted her tassel on her behalf and shared some kind words.
“It’s nice that I am able to tell people, ‘if you’ve never met Paola, this is exactly who she is,’” said longtime friend, John Coleman. “And I’m hoping during the brief time we have left at Mizzou, that people in the community can meet her and know how wonderful she is.”
Rodriguez is a former photographer for the Missourian and will be graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in political science.
Coleman also recited a quote from Hank Green, which he felt enscapulated his relationship with the graduate.
“When I think of the value that I appreciate and the value that I create, what matters to me most is how much I love people, and how much the people that I love love me,” he read aloud.
The lavender color was derived from combinining and redfining the colors weaponized toward gay men and lesbian women in Nazi Germany: pink and black.
“The LGBTQ civil rights movement took the symbols of hatred and combined them to make a symbol of pride and community, as seen in the event we’re hosting today,” Hood said.
Senior Alyxander Kalleberg was one of the students who also received high praise from professors in attendence.
Associate professor of German Seth Howes recalled an evening in which Kalleberg spoke before approximately 40 faculty members on the crisis of communication, transparency and equity that had been addressed by the university’s social justice centers.
“I want to speak deliberately here,” Howes said. “I have never been prouder of an undergraduate than I was of Alyx that night.”
Kalleberg served as the president of Oasis, a trans-focused student organization, for three semesters. This May, he will be graduating with a bachelor’s in German, a bachelor’s inmathmatics and a minor in engineering.
For Kalleberg, support from his professors and peers on campus was necessary as he underwent hormone therapy and a subcuntaneous mastectomy (known as top surgery) in his first few years of college. At the time, he faced challenges in gaining his family’s acceptance and understanding.
Last night, however, Kalleberg’s mother was seen proudly taking photos of the graduate as he was draped with a lavender tassel.
“She’s come so far,” Kalleberg said. “You know, she calls me her son now,” he smiled.