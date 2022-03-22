JEFFERSON CITY — Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, wants to change the way Missouri state universities and colleges earn their state funding.
Eslinger said the goal is to ensure that funding for four-year and two-year colleges and universities is properly allocated and used to support programs within those schools.
What Eslinger proposed before the Senate Education Committee Tuesday afternoon was a system that would be run through the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development that would develop a performance funding formula that calculates a share of university funding by the end of this year.
There would be a phase-in schedule for using the formula beginning in July 2023.
“This legislation will establish a new funding formula that takes into consideration various factors such as average annual earnings, number of students, number of students receiving degrees in public service and employed in Missouri for that corresponding field,” Eslinger said. “The goal of this bill is to ensure the taxpayers’ dollars are being spent in the most wise and efficient way.”
This legislation, according to Eslinger, is to ensure that no legislative bias is being used in an unfair fashion for larger universities and colleges like MU or Missouri State University.
Dustin Schnieders, director of government relations for the University of Missouri System, supported the idea of setting goals.
“We’re glad that this conversation is (being had) regarding outcome-based models. Currently, there are 35 states that have some type of outcome-based model,” Schnieders said. “Is this bill perfect? No, but there are some things that we would definitely like to see.”
Schnieders also called for a model that should have graduation rates, retention rates, placement rates that could help determine which schools could receive funding from the state.
Paul Wagner, representing the Council on Higher Education, opposed the bill, saying it would do more harm than good.
“We currently have a performance funding statute that is in place right now,” Wagner said. “The vast majority of this bill is driven by how much money students who were on campus six to 10 years ago earned.”