Mizzou Alumni Association board member Wally Pfeffer introduces legislative speakers on Thursday at Grand Cru Restaurant in Columbia. This was the Boone County chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association’s 21st Annual Legislative Forum.
State Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, listens to feedback from an audience member on Thursday at Grand Cru Restaurant in Columbia. The event emphasized the success and growth that the University of Missouri has seen over the last year.
State legislators, UM System administrators and MU alumni kicked off a legislative forum event with a familiar call and response, chanting “M-I-Z” and “Z-O-U” before discussing the value of higher education.
Boone County’s chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association held the forum Thursday evening, partially in response to the State of the State address given by Gov. Mike Parson a day earlier.
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi touched on his plans for a proposed increase in state funding coming to the university, mentioning the importance of a growing relationship between the system and elected officials.
“We also have to demonstrate that we are providing value,” Choi said. “That we are being accountable with the taxpayer dollars as well as the support that we get from students that are using their hard-earned money to pay for their university education at not only Mizzou, but other universities that are part of our system.”
Several dozen alumni and university leaders attended the forum to hear from Choi and all six members of the Missouri General Assembly who represent Boone County.
They agreed that higher education, specifically the financial health of the UM System, is a priority for elected officials that will affect not only those with a vested interest in the institution, but all Missourians.
“The university is educating our future leaders, whether it’s leaders in the classroom, leaders in medicine, leaders in veterinary science, leaders in the arts,” Rep. Doug Mann, D-Columbia, said. “A strong university is what is going to make a strong Missouri.”
Parson said his administration is pushing an investment of $275 million in capital improvement to college campuses, as well as a proposed 7% increase in funding four-year institutions and community colleges. If the increase emerges from the spring legislative session, it would be the largest increase in funding for higher education in more than 25 years, Parson said.
Robin Wenneker, the UM System Board of Curators vice chair, pointed to MizzouForward, a program dedicated to strengthening innovation through research, as a potential area for funding.
“We always have things we’re trying to do,” Wenneker said. “We’re looking at increasing faculty and staff salaries, adding new faculty and researchers. And then we’re obviously always talking about facilities.”
Legislators, including Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, praised the curators’ leadership and ability to operate without politics.
“Higher education matters for people,” Rowden said. “And it matters for students, and it matters for the next generation. So we’re going to put all that crap aside and we’re going to work together.”