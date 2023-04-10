MK Czerwiec drew her first comic on a day when she felt overwhelmed and discouraged while caring for AIDS patients at the height of the epidemic.
She drew one square, and then another. In drawing her interactions with her patients through simple, child-like comics, she found hope and clarity. She had no formal art training, but she found something that worked and figured that maybe it would work for others.
Fast-forward thirty years and Czerwiec is one of the founders of an emerging field known as graphic medicine. It is an intentionally broad field situated at the intersection of graphic storytelling and the patient experience. It includes graphic memoirs created by doctors or patients, graphics for patient education, humor strips about medicine or even comics published in academic journals.
In a lecture Monday afternoon, Czerwiec spoke to a small crowd of students, faculty, and interested community members about what she has learned about the power of storytelling through drawing.
She focused on the creation of her graphic memoir, “Taking Turns”, which tells her story of working in an AIDS unit at a nonprofit hospital in Chicago in the 1990s. Unit 371, as her workplace is known, became a beacon of community and compassion for those affected by the virus.
Rachel Harper, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Studies, said she has wanted to bring Czerwiec to campus as a guest author ever since encountering her work in 2019. She hopes hearing Czerwiec’s story will open students’ minds to the possibilities of storytelling.
“I hope they take away the ways in which art and comics can be a way to talk about our lives and what that intersection with healthcare might look like,” Harper said.
Graphic medicine deliberately departs from the standard medical discourse. It is a medium that can hold conflicting ideas in tension, such as the internal-external dialogue enabled by the convention of the thought bubble. It is also a medium that makes the patient experience visible in an environment where patients are sometimes told to be quiet and listen to the experts, Czerwiec said. In her experience with the mysterious symptoms and experiences of the AIDS virus, she learned that often the patient is the teacher.
“I really believe that those best positioned to represent those in caregiving are those living with it,” Czerwiec said.
The medium of the comic is also remarkably accessible. Czerwiec leaned into what she calls her “goofball” drawing style and insists that anyone can and should be invited to draw their stories.
Czerwiec, who also publishes under the name Comic Nurse, co-runs a website that serves as a hub for all things comic medicine. She is also the comics editor for a peer-reviewed journal called Literature and Medicine. In addition to many other roles, she teaches graphic medicine at Northwestern Medical School and the University of Chicago and is currently serving as Artist-In-Residence at Northwestern’s Center for Medical Humanities and Bioethics.
In her work with medical students, she hands them crayons and disarms them into drawing difficult aspects of their caregiving experience. She also runs workshops with older adults, asking them to draw what a good death looks like to them and using the drawings to start discussions around end-of-life that can be difficult for families.
Graphic medicine — and Czerwiec’s work in particular — focuses on the power of the ordinary moment. During her lecture, she showed a slide where the blonde-haired comic version of herself is rummaging under a patient’s bed to try and get the TV connected.
“Often the things that help people are not what we might expect,” Czerwiec said.
For medical workers wrestling with traumatic experiences or for patients grappling with unfamiliar conditions, graphic medicine might just be the thing that helps.