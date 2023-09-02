LGPN and SACNAS host annual, joint Welcome BBQ

From left: Juan Pablo Giraldo, Mario Martínez, and Indiana García cook burgers at the Latin Graduate and Professional Network’s Welcome BBQ on Saturday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. Martínez arrived from Spain with his wife and spent the first three months without knowing anybody. He enjoys hanging out with LGPN members because their culture is similar to his. “I have felt like home here, it is like they have been my friends from life,” he said.
Indiana García makes a ponytail for her daughter, Emily Torres, on Saturday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. Moving to the U.S. was a big change for García’s family and networking with the Latino community has helped her to find resources. “We found opportunities that, in our country, we do not have and that make our effort to be valuable,” she said.
From left: Mario Martínez, Julio Penados, Maria Peláez and Mateo Peralta laugh while retelling stories Saturday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. Mario Peralta, who is from Argentina, wanted to meet new hispanic graduate students and let them know they are not alone.
The Latin Graduate and Professional Network and the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science partnered this year to organize the annual Welcome BBQ for Hispanic students and their families.
LGPN's new executive board planned this activity to network with graduate students early in the school year since time is limited due to school workloads for those who are conducting research. The main purpose for hosting this event was to start connections at the beginning of the semester, so no one feels alone by the end of the year. Winter will be harsh for their community because some students have not experienced this season before, and it is a time when they will be far from their families and their traditions.
I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
