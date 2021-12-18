Nestled in the center of the front row of Columbia College's Launer Auditorium, Wendi Arnold did something she never thought she would: celebrate her own graduation.
After 33 years as a stay-at-home mom of five, Arnold said she convinced herself that her dream of being a nurse was out of reach.
"I told myself, 'I'm too old. I've stayed home too long, and I'm not smart enough,'" she said.
But after some big changes in her personal life, she decided it was time to try something new.
"I decided to go for my dream, go back to school," Arnold said. "And do what I really wanted to do all that time."
Arnold recognized that dream Friday evening at the Columbia College nurses pinning ceremony, where she and 22 other nursing students were recognized ahead of Saturday's commencements.
Students were commended by faculty and staff before receiving their nursing pins, special pins nurses wear to show where they graduated from and to represent their dedication to the field.
Then, at the end of the night, the graduates recited the Nightingale Pledge, a promise nurses make to respect the principles and morals of their profession. Nurses in the audience were invited to stand and join in the recitation. Among them was Megan Asplund, Arnold's daughter.
"It's really emotional," Asplund said. "Nursing school is one of the hardest things I've ever done, so to see my mom do it is really exciting."
Asplund graduated from the Columbia College nursing program back in May. Because of the program's accelerated pace, the two only overlapped for a few months, but Arnold said Asplund was always sharing tips and tricks about how to navigate the program. The two even shared books.
"No one believed me when I said, 'This is my mom,'" Asplund recalled, laughing.
Arnold came to Columbia after seeing the speed at which Asplund was completing her classes in hopes of replicating her success. She said she was inspired by Asplund's dedication and ability to finish her degree while still raising her young children. The mother-daughter duo now both work at MU Health Care — Asplund at University Hospital and Arnold at Women's and Children's.
"I just kept thinking, 'If she can do it, I can do this.' I mean, I didn't have little children at home (anymore), so I had no excuse," Arnold said.
Arnold said her time at Columbia College helped her find the confidence to believe in herself and to achieve her goals. After years of dreaming about it, she is now working in the neonatal intensive care unit.
"It's really satisfying, and I feel a lot of hope," Arnold said. "I feel like a stronger woman for what I've been through."
Arnold will be one of 243 students graduating from Columbia College on Saturday, including a husband-wife pair traveling all the way from South Carolina. To encourage social distancing, grads only received six tickets, and groups will be seated in pods. The ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Southwell Athletic Complex.