Various offices at the collegiate, city and county levels have scheduled closings this week in respect to the holidays. Certain services will also be unavailable during this time.
Boone County: County offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The offices will reopen Nov. 29. The administrative offices for the Sheriff’s Office and Joint Communications will also be closed. However, law enforcement and emergency services will remain in operation.
City of Columbia: Offices will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day and Friday for Native American Heritage Day. Regular business hours will resume Nov. 29.
Solid Waste services will not be in operation on Thanksgiving Day but will resume Friday. Following Thanksgiving, curbside routes will be delayed by one day, with normal Thursday routes served on Friday and Friday routes on Saturday.
Columbia’s public transit system, GoComo, will not operate Thursday or Friday. Parking meter regulations will not be enforced on those days. Transit services and the enforcement of parking meters will resume Saturday.
The Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services COVID-19 Information Hub will not be updated Thursday or Friday. The agency will release an update on Wednesday, with the next release delayed until Nov. 29.
Parks and Recreation’s Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) will close 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thanksgiving Day. It will reopen Friday under the normal operating hours of 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. All facility amenities will be available with the exception of the Water Zone, which is closed for renovations.
The administrative offices for the Columbia police and fire departments will be closed Thursday and Friday. However, all emergency services will be available.
Columbia College is not holding classes this week. The library and offices will be closed Thursday through Saturday. Residence halls will open at noon Sunday.
Stephens College and MU are on a break for Thanksgiving through Sunday. Classes will resume Nov. 29.
MU’s residence halls remain open during break. Residential Life staff is available at any time for support, lockouts and crisis response. However, front desks in residential spaces will be operating under adjusted hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular desk hours will resume Sunday.
Columbia Public Schools will not be in session Wednesday through Friday. Classes will resume Nov. 29.