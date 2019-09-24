Marilyn McLeod had one question she asked over and over Tuesday as people visited the Columbia Public Library: "Are you registered to vote?"
She had a reason to ask that question. McLeod was at the library to run a voter registration drive put on by the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County, of which she is the president. The league ran the drive in honor of National Voter Registration Day, celebrated every year on Sept. 24.
In addition to registering Columbia residents at the library, members of the league also rode Columbia's bus lines with forms in hand to reach more potential voters.
"Columbia has a pretty informed population and most people are registered to vote," McLeod said. "But when someone came up with this idea, I thought 'that's brilliant, how didn't we think of this sooner?' We've been to so many places in the community over the years — food banks, schools — but having folks riding the bus is great."
Over 128,000 people in Boone County were registered to vote in 2018, according to data from the Missouri Secretary of State's Office.
Getting people registered is only part of the challenge, McLeod said.
"Let's make sure we have informed voters, both men and women," she said.
The league also works to educate Columbia voters on various political issues, regardless of party.
The Associated Students of the University of Missouri was also at work on National Voter Registration Day.
The student lobbying organization had a registration booth set up at the MU Student Center specifically targeting MU students, such as junior Alli Klusmeyer.
"I think voting is super important to be able to have a say on what goes on in our country," Klusmeyer said as Derek Patton, one of the student volunteers at the booth, helped her register.
"A lot of people our age are not registered to vote, and there are a lot of issues right now that other generations aren't so concerned about," Patton said. "I'm volunteering to make sure that my peers can vote for what they care about, especially because Boone is a swing county in Missouri, so here, your voice matters."
The other student volunteering at the student center was Oumou Diallo, a sophomore from Guinea.
"I'm not a citizen so I don't vote, but voting matters anyway," Diallo said. "So I always like to volunteer."
