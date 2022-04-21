The UM System Board of Curators is meeting in Rolla to discuss employee retirement pensions and other matters, but they are doing so without their longest-serving member.
Curator Maurice Graham, who was appointed in 2015 and was one of only three Democrats on the nine-member board, has resigned for personal reasons. Chair Darryl Chatman announced the resignation Thursday during a regular board meeting at the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus.
Graham’s term actually expired in January 2021, but he continued to serve as a curator while waiting for the governor's office to appoint a replacement. In November, Graham and fellow board member Julie Brncic were recognized by other board members for concluding their terms as curators, yet both continued to attend numerous meetings during the spring semester.
Graham was not at the regular board meeting Thursday at Missouri S&T, which is one of four campuses in the UM System. Brncic, whose term also expired in January 2021, was at the meeting Thursday and continued to vote on board matters.
Without Graham on the board, that leaves only eight curators to vote on issues including changes to the university's pension retirement that are being considered Thursday.