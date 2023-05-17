Paul Litton will be the new dean of the MU School of Law, according to an MU news release Wednesday.
Litton will succeed Lyrissa Lidsky, who stepped down last July and returned to the University of Florida to teach. Litton has served as interim dean since then; his new title takes effect June 1.
He joined the MU faculty in 2006 and has worked in various roles, including as director of the Office of Academic Integrity and associate dean for research and faculty development, according to the release. His academic research focused on the intersection of law and philosophy.
Litton has been integral in recruiting nationally renowned scholars to join the faculty, including Brent Filbert, director of the Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic, and Andrea Boyack, the school's Floyd R. Gibson endowed professorship. He has also raised private donations to improve classroom and experiential spaces throughout Hulston Hall, where the law school is based.
His annual salary for his 12-month appointment will be $355,000, according to an MU spokesperson.