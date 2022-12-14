Among friends and family alike, Hallie Phillips is remembered for her passion for animals, dedication to her loved ones and her forthrightness.
“She always made time for others and is someone you can truly count on,” Emma Wallace, Hallie’s cousin and MU senior, said. “She could just make a connection with anyone. She was so loved and full of love.”
Phillips, 20, died on Nov. 29 after a shooting that happened two days earlier. Phillips was an MU junior studying animal sciences in the College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources. She also worked part time at IDEXX Labs, a company that distributes veterinary services and products.
Growing up
If you wanted to find Hallie Phillips, you just needed to find the horses. Born Hallie Elizabeth Phillips to parents Angie and Lance Phillips, Hallie’s love for horses blossomed in her hometown of Wardsville.
“At a young age, she just absolutely fell in love with horses,” Angie Phillips said. “(She) was never into sports or anything like that. It was always animals, but especially horses.”
Hallie bought, sold and rode her own horses. Although she originally studied the English riding style, she gravitated toward Western riding, eventually becoming a barrel racer. Barrel racing is a sport in which a winner is determined by who can run the pattern of the barrels the fastest. Three barrels are strategically placed and the horse and rider must navigate the route as quickly as possible without mistakes, according to Iowa State University’s equine science webpage.
Family
Angie Phillips recalled that Hallie often referred to her as “Mama B” when talking to her friends. The “B” could either stand for bird or bear, depending on whether she’s encouraging her daughter to fly or being protective of her.
“That just became my name, ‘Mama B’, because of just trying to teach her to be super independent because I’m so passionate about women, females, knowing your value in a world where sometimes it doesn’t feel that way,” Phillips said.
Phillips later got a tattoo cementing that memory with her daughter — a set of little birds on her right wrist. Phillips said she gets a new bird tattoo once a child leaves home.
“(She was) just incredibly brave. She was not fearful of anything, but I wish she herself could recognize how incredibly brave she is,” Phillips said.
To her family, Hallie had a fiery spirit and sense of individuality that made her uniquely herself.
“She was spunky. There was no one else like her,” said Lexi Bremer, Hallie’s sister and an MU sophomore.
“She used to always tell us that she was better than everyone else,” Bremer said. “So she had to go first because she was better than everyone else.”
Hallie was the oldest of six in her blended family. Her mom and “bonus dad,” Aric, began dating three and a half years ago and married in April 2021. After Hallie, her siblings are: Lexi (19), Carter (17), twins Chace and Sommer (14) and Dane (12). Hallie was also close with her father and bonus mom, Michelle.
Hallie’s family started a podcast, titled “Blended, Blessed and Always a Mess,” where they discuss myriad topics surrounding the building and re-blending of communities and families. The latest episode, posted Dec. 6, was a tribute episode in Hallie’s honor.
Even while at college, Hallie had no shortage of family around her. She attended MU with her cousin, Emma Wallace.
“Hallie would always reach out and check in on me,” Wallace said. “We both had pretty busy schedules, but we always made it work. I am grateful and blessed I was able to get dinner with her just a couple weeks back and do our cousin catch up about life.”
Friends
Meredith Blommel described her connection with Hallie as instantaneous, even before they met in person.
“We did text pretty much every day, all day, and we just slowly started getting really, really close,” Blommel said.
The two connected over a horse that Phillips sold to Blommel. They interacted, first virtually, then eventually in person, traveling back and forth between Missouri and Ohio, where Blommel was from.
“We were always thinking the same thing, saying the same thing, and then when we met in person it just felt like I’d already known her for so long,” Blommel said.
Blommel considered Phillips as her best friend, as a sister. One of Blommel’s favorite moments with Hallie was on a day like most others. She was tending to her horse and called her just to talk. After hanging up, she remembers Hallie texting her just a few minutes afterwards.
“She said, ‘I’ve never had someone just to call me and talk to me because they were bored.’ Everything had just clicked then and there that she was my best friend and was always going to be,” Blommel said. “I could tell that she loved me as much as I loved her in that moment.”
Laurel Burns, a junior at MU, called her first encounter with Hallie life-changing. She said that Hallie made her feel welcome during a time of loneliness.
“The way that she treated me after only having known me for not even five minutes changed my life. I’m not being dramatic when I say that,” Burns said.
Burns and Phillips first met in a chemistry class during their sophomore year at MU.
“I remember Hallie and I were put in the same lab group, and she instantly broke the ice,” Burns said. “It was at that moment that I knew just how good of a person she was.”
Last moments
Angie Phillips took a unique approach to commemorating her daughter’s last moments: she recorded them.
“Most of us always take pics for fun, and they’re the perfect pics, right?” Phillips said. “We don’t capture the unbelievable pain that life brings us, and had we not captured that we would’ve never remembered who’s holding whose hand and how our families are there supporting each other.”
On Angie Phillips’ social media accounts, several videos and photos show the intimate details of Hallie’s last moments, surrounded by all of her loved ones.
“We all get along so well, we’re all there to support each other, and that’s also something that really showed in the hospital when we were all there for each other,” Bremer, Hallie’s sister, said.
Legacy
To honor Hallie’s life, her family is setting up the Hallie Phillips Memorial Fund at MU. To qualify, applicants will have to be female, in financial need and studying animal sciences. Preference will go to those with an interest in horses and reproductive studies. There will be no GPA requirement.
The Ride Free—Hallie Phillips Memorial Barrel Race will be held in Hallie’s honor next year, on the day of her dad’s birthday. It is being put on by two of her close friends through Indian Creek Racing Productions at The Mane Event Center in Russellville.
Hallie’s family plans to breed the horse she sold to her best friend, Meredith, for a foal. They plan on naming it “Hallie’s Story.”