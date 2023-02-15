Jessica Jones has always been a crafter.
"I made all of my prom dresses in high school, because then I could be like I am the only one with this dress," Jones said.
Now, Jones keeps crafting at Moberly Area Community College's MACCLab, or community makerspace, which is nearing the one-year anniversary of its opening.
She enjoys the makerspace because it allows her to use equipment she couldn't fit in her home.
Within the 5,000-square-foot lab, individuals can take classes or private sessions in various areas like wood shop, 3D printing, metal shop, textile and embroidery, laser cutting and more.
“You get to do it yourself, you get to see it yourself, you get to try it out,” Maggie Holper, makerspace coordinator, said. “We get to support things that our makers can do, but also grow our makers to even be sellers if they desire to be.”
The laser cutter has been a favorite of Jones, especially when it came to making holiday gifts for her family.
Jones used the laser cutter to construct a Christmas village for her mom, cutting out and assembling the pieces at the makerspace. Her mom likes gingerbread decorations, which sparked the idea. Her father-in-law got a set of engraved drinking glasses and coasters from the lab.
"He's always wanted to be a Wyoming cowboy," Jones said. "He never really got to be one but I made them very cowboy-Wyoming inspired."
Beyond its gift-giving possibilities, the MACCLab gives individuals a space to create and de-stress, especially for Jones.
"It's just something that brings a lot of joy and ease and days that aren't always stress free," Jones said.
Plus, Jones hopes to launch an Etsy shop or online business for her creations in the future with the skills she learned in the MACCLab.
"The opportunities are pretty well endless here, it just takes the creativity to come up with how it's going to be most applicable to you," Jones said.
Holper, who teaches five classes in the makerspace, likes seeing the versatility of ideas bouncing around the lab.
“Makerspaces should be laid out for cross-pollination of ideas,” she said. “Essentially, you should have someone who is working on the vinyl and someone who is on the embroidery machine seeing how they desire, and their ideas can connect together.”
And Holper enjoys seeing the mix of people and products coming in and out of the MACCLab.
“I love seeing what people do,” Holper said. “They have many different reasons for the different things they are doing, and we love creating opportunities for all those reasons.”
To be able to visit the lab, there are varying fees.
• For the general public, ages 16 or older: $60/month or $650 a year.
• For MACC employees and students: $55/month or $600 a year.
• For minors ages 13-15: $30/month or $300 a year.
• Day passes are also available for $15/day.
In addition to day passes, the MACClab has available day pass punch cards, where visitors can get 10 day passes for $120 dollars.
First time users of the makerspace are required to take a 30-minute orientation class before taking a class. An orientation can occur 30-minutes before a class starts. Each class size depends on the area and on average each class is offered at least once a month, depending on instructor availability.
Through the city of Columbia, the MACCLab offers scholarships that sponsor an individual to be able to use the makerspace for three months and have access to two free classes. The applicants must be a Columbia resident and at least 18 years old.
The makerspace is open 12-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 12-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Visit the MACCLab’s website, macclab.com, to sign up for a class.