Jessica Jones has always been a crafter.

"I made all of my prom dresses in high school, because then I could be like I am the only one with this dress," Jones said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education/Health reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at mrr5fk@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you