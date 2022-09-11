When Chloe was sexually assaulted, she decided almost immediately not to take legal action against her abuser or to report him at MU.
“That would just be worse for me in the long run and not helpful to me,” she said.
That same year, she began having some academic setbacks, so she shared her experience with a faculty member in hope of receiving academic advice. “I felt that the only way to get that across was to say what happened to me,” she said.
When Chloe shared her situation, the faculty member had to report it automatically to the Office of Institutional Equity, formerly the Office for Civil Rights & Title IX, at the University of Missouri.
The faculty and staff at MU, as well as in other colleges around the country, are considered responsive employers or mandated reporters, meaning they are obligated to disclose every incident of which they become aware.
But this policy does little to ensure the survivor’s autonomy to report when they feel ready, limiting whom they can talk to before deciding to make a formal complaint.
“We don’t feel safe being forced to report,” Chloe said. “There is a lot of fear of, ‘If the person that did this to me finds out that I am talking about it, what happens then?’”
The Missourian is protecting Chloe’s identity because our policy is to allow survivors of sexual assault to make that decision.
From 2020 to 2021, about 77% of reports at MU were from people who were not the complainant, but who either witnessed or learned of an incident that occurred, based on the Annual Reports for the Office of Institutional Equity.
“We want to make sure that anything that is heard is said to the appropriate office that has the resources to investigate if further action is necessary and if immediate action is necessary,” said Christian Basi, MU director of media relations.
When she spoke with the faculty member, Chloe said she knew that MU employees were mandatory reporters. But she felt that sharing her experience was her only option to get back on track academically.
Basi said university officials know the mandatory reporting policy has detractors. But, he said, “The benefits to the safety aspects on campus greatly outweigh the risks related to requiring everybody to be a mandatory reporter.”
Mackenzie Beaver, chapter director of It’s On Us Mizzou, an advocacy organization for sexual violence survivors, believes the policy is necessary but said the process can be improved.
“A lot of the complaints that are put through are not able to actually be investigated because there is not enough information to actually do anything with it through the Office of Institutional Equity,” Beaver said.
She believes the policy is important because “whenever somebody says something and they do not report it, there’s always a chance that a student or an individual can be harmed and not have the access that they need and get the support they are looking for.”
Chloe said she also understands why the policy exists. “But I also know a lot of other people that have been hurt by it,” she added.
Since 2020, Title IX regulations no longer require mandatory reporting in colleges besides the program coordinator.
But some universities, such as MU, maintained a “wide-net” approach including a large number of university employees as mandatory reporters with few exceptions.
The idea of the wide-net approach originated to combat the culture of silence, but in many instances it has created the opposite effect, said Genelle Belmas, an associate professor at the University of Kansas.
“For universities it is easier to have this approach, making everyone report and just listing a few exceptions,” said Belmas. But there are “a lot of problems with having a wide-net approach.”
She agrees with Chloe that one of the issues of the policy is that it takes away survivors’ agency to report and makes the process challenging for them.
Chloe recalls that one of the hardest parts of the process was not knowing when she was going to be contacted by the university about the situation.
“You are walking around with a guillotine over your head of, ‘When are they going to contact me and ask me about this thing that happened?’” she said.
Belmas added that the wide-net approach also discourages students from talking about their sexual assault to employees they trust.
“You can’t offer confidentiality anymore, and invariably that is going to shut people up,” said Belmas.
Emerging studies have reaffirmed that broad mandatory reporting policies that require disclosures can discourage survivors from seeking help and sharing with faculty and staff they confide in.
Some experts on the topic say that universities should change mandated reporting to a mandated supporting policy so survivors can be more knowledgeable about their options before making a decision.
“A mandated supporting approach would require employees to provide information to survivors — including their reporting options and resources for professional support — so they can make informed choices about how to proceed,” stated an article in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
An example of this approach is the University of Oregon’s “Responsible Reporting” policy, which gives survivors the ability to determine the type of support they receive.
The supporting policy includes giving the survivor the option of reporting to Title IX but eliminates the staff and faculty requirement to report, which would provide survivors with the resources and knowledge they need to make an informed decision for themselves.
Chloe believes she would have benefited from additional information about the academic resources available at the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center (RSVP) before sharing her situation with a mandated reporter.
“I wish I would have known that RSVP can help you talking about the academic struggles,” Chloe said. “I would have gone to them instead because that’s what I was seeking, it was academic support.”
Challenge for university newsrooms
MU students cannot count on confidentiality when they speak to journalists with the Columbia Missourian, KOMU, KBIA and other campus news outlets about their sexual harassment stories due to the college-mandated reporting policy.
Experts say this policy interferes with the First Amendment freedom of expression and freedom of press principles, including granting confidentiality to the sources.
If a victim or survivor talks about their sexual assault experience to a journalist or editor who is staff or faculty at MU, “that information needs to be reported,” Basi said.
The only employees exempted from the policy are those who “in the context of their work are making a confidential medical appointment or confidential counseling appointment,” Basi said.
At MU, while more reporters are students, there are faculty editors and producers in every newsroom. Typically even if a source is granted anonymity for publication or broadcast, one or more faculty editors know the identity of those sources.
“We understand the importance of Title IX reporting, but this policy also can limit the role journalists play in exposing flaws in that system or showing ways it can be improved,” said Missourian Executive Editor Elizabeth Stephens. “We try to balance the safety and protection of sources with the need for Title IX investigators do to their work.”
Including journalists in the mandatory reporting policy can create a chilling effect on both survivors and journalists, said Lindsie Rank, a student press counsel of Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
“If journalists are not able to provide confidentiality to sources who want to talk about their experience with sexual assault, then sexual assault survivors are going to be less likely to feel comfortable talking to journalists,” she said.
The University of Illinois had a similar approach with the NPR station that is licensed by the college, telling the station they could not promise confidentiality to students, employees, faculty or others who contacted the newsroom to share experiences of sexual misconduct at the university.
The university came under fire from media organizations and free-speech advocates, who said the requirement will have a chilling effect on reporting about sexual misconduct.
Two scholars from the University of Kansas are seeking to change that institution’s policy serving as a precedent to safeguarding press autonomy.
Belmas and Ph.D. candidate Harrison Rosenthal agree that journalists should be excluded from the mandatory reporting policy.
“Mandatory reporting of journalists’ confidential sources will chill coverage of the university’s handling of misconduct and allow abuses like those already uncovered to continue in secret,” reads the draft proposal.
Belmas suggested professors from journalism and English departments in other institutions should also push to update their reporting policies to respect both journalists’ and survivors’ autonomy.
“A law that I think was intended to make things fair and safer for women, fairer, safer, more positive, has been turned around,” Belmas said.