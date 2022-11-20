 Skip to main content
Marching Mizzou band ready for wild Thanksgiving week trip to New York

Marching Mizzou band ready for wild Thanksgiving week trip to New York

Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.

A trumpet player marches in the TV spot formation to practice

Trumpet players march in the TV spot formation Friday at the Marching Mizzou Practice Field during practice for the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. It is the first appearance of Marching Mizzou in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
Emily Schlittler plays the piccolo

Emily Schlittler plays the piccolo Friday at the Marching Mizzou Practice Field in Columbia. The expected weather in Manhattan on Thanksgiving will be a high of 48 degrees and a low of 43 degrees Fahrenheit.
Marching Mizzou travel to New York and back
Marching Mizzou Macy's parade route
phil Grisham prepares to practice the TV spot formation

Phil Grisham prepares to practice the TV spot formation Friday at the Marching Mizzou Practice Field as the band rehearses for the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The drumline was supplied with Macy’s-themed drum head covers before the departure.
Marching Mizzou prepares to leave for New York City to participate in the 96th

Marching Mizzou prepares to leave for New York City to participate in the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Friday at the Marching Mizzou Practice Field in Columbia. The band leaves Sunday and comes back late Thursday to play for the Mizzou Football game next Friday.
  Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism, poetry and music. Reach me at ekdkgf@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

