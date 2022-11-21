Marching Mizzou has been chosen to lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday and will be the first of 12 marching bands to appear on the television broadcast.

“It’s a huge honor for us to lead the parade and be the first marching band to perform on 34th Street,” said Amy M. Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou. “It speaks to our history, tradition of excellence, and I’m so thankful that Macy’s and the parade committee extended this opportunity to us.”

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism, poetry and music. Reach me at ekdkgf@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

