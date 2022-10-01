Singers and dancers wearing “The Phantom of the Opera” capes and masks, the classic inmates from “Chicago” and cast members from “The Prom” will join Marching Mizzou for the halftime show at Saturday's football game in the first collaboration between the band and MU's Department of Theatre.
The Broadway-themed show celebrates Marching Mizzou's upcoming trip to New York City, where they will play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Amy Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou, said band members will attend Broadway shows during the trip, which gave her the idea for the halftime performance.
The performance will feature 28 theater students across three pieces: “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Cell Block Tango” and “It’s Time to Dance.” They will sing and dance alongside Marching Mizzou, Golden Girls, feature twirlers and color guard members.
Knopps chose “The Phantom of the Opera” to acknowledge the Broadway staple — it’s currently the longest-running Broadway musical. She chose “Cell Block Tango” because it’s an iconic song in “Chicago,” one of the three shows Marching Mizzou members have the option to see in New York. The last piece, “It’s Time to Dance,” is the finale of “The Prom,” which the theater department is performing in November.
Knopps said collaboration is important to help students and faculty learn from each other and bring audiences something new. Marching Mizzou has partnered with outside groups in the past, including with the College of Engineering last fall to have Spot, a robotic dog, dance in a halftime show. Marching Mizzou also works with high school bands every year for the Band Day halftime show. Knopps expects to continue working with these and additional groups in the future.
Preparations for the performance have been underway since March, Knopps said. She added she's thankful the department wanted to execute a high-level show together.
When Knopps asked if the theater department wanted to partner with Marching Mizzou, it was an easy "yes" for Joy Powell, associate professor of musical theater.
Powell said collaboration is an essential skill.
“(Collaboration) takes compromise. It takes vision. It takes generosity and grace and all of those things that we definitely want to cultivate in all of our students and in ourselves,” Powell said. “This really has given us an opportunity to do that on a much larger scale.”
Powell said the goal of theater is to work together to tell a story to the best of everyone’s ability, which can mean using a combination of arts such as acting, singing, dancing, costumes and set design. On Marching Mizzou’s end, Knopps said the band wants to present music to a stadium full of fans that stays interesting and entertaining at each game.
Incorporating theater members' talents adds more to the performance than just having the band play Broadway tunes on their own, Knopps said. Bringing theater to a sports event is also a way for the cast to share their art with a different audience, an opportunity Powell said the theater department relishes.
Powell and Knopps said students in both groups have been excited about the show ever since they announced it to them in May.
Evan Gagliardo, a current sophomore and Marching Mizzou alto saxophone player, was especially excited. As a vocal performance and theater performance double major, the show blends both of his passions. While he chose to perform with the band instead of with theater for the show, theater is just as important to him as music.
He said the two disciplines have valuable assets that students can share when working together. In his time studying both, he said, he’s experienced strengths they offer such as different perspectives and modes of expression.
“Theater has taught me so much about myself and so much about the world and given me so much insight into how I want to live my life and how I want to promulgate my art,” Gagliardo said. “Music has been a way for me to express myself, and it's been a respite. They both bring different things, and I really couldn't live without either one of them.”
Through preparing the halftime show this semester, Gagliardo also learned that many band members are theater fans even if they aren’t involved with theater.
“I figured I'd be the only one super excited about this, and I obviously was super excited about it,” Gagliardo said, “but all of my (band) friends were surprisingly really excited about the Broadway shows as well.”
The piece Gagliardo is most excited for fans to see is “The Phantom of the Opera.”
“I'm a sucker for that melody,” Gagliardo said. “I'm a super huge fan of what the theater department is doing there too. And the second I heard our trumpet section do the 'Phantom' melody, I was hooked.”
In addition to Knopps, Powell and the students performing, Saturday's show is a result of collaboration between people including Cayla Timberlake, Golden Girls coach; Kayla Johnson, theater choreographer; Raynesha Green, assistant director for “The Prom”; Marc Vital, assistant professor of costume design; Josh Boyer, drill design; Allison Davis, graduate teaching assistant; and David Myers, director of audio and visual services.
“I'm really proud of the partnership," Knopps said. "It definitely takes a village.”