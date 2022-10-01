Singers and dancers wearing “The Phantom of the Opera” capes and masks, the classic inmates from “Chicago” and cast members from “The Prom” will join Marching Mizzou for the halftime show at Saturday's football game in the first collaboration between the band and MU's Department of Theatre.

The Broadway-themed show celebrates Marching Mizzou's upcoming trip to New York City, where they will play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Amy Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou, said band members will attend Broadway shows during the trip, which gave her the idea for the halftime performance. 

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism, poetry and music. Reach me at ekdkgf@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

