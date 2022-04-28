A Marine killed during the August evacuation of Afghanistan will receive her degree posthumously during a ceremony this weekend at Columbia College.
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo was among 13 Marines killed during a suicide bombing near Kabul’s airport. When the attack occurred, she was screening women and children attempting to flee the country.
Pichardo was enrolled at Columbia College while stationed at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. The private liberal arts college is based in Columbia, but offers courses at 40 locations in the U.S. and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
In all, more than 400 students at Columbia College are expected to receive their degrees in commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
Columbia College is among the earliest schools to hold graduation ceremonies this spring in mid-Missouri. Stephens College has scheduled an undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 7.
MU is scheduled to hold undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies May 13-15.
Pichardo’s relatives are planning to attend the Columbia College graduation.
Pichardo was a junior and was enrolled at Columbia College last summer just prior to the bombing, college spokesperson Sam Fleury said.
Pichardo, who was 25-years-old when she was killed, grew up in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where she excelled in math, science and technology studies. She also was involved in several extracurricular activities, including student government and Junior ROTC, according to a Washington Post article published shortly after the bombing.
In an essay, Pichardo detailed her obstacles in obtaining a college degree, a goal she was determined to achieve. Her enrollment at Columbia College was her third attempt at pursuing a higher education.
“I decided to attend college to make my mother proud when I receive my degree and because it’ll open a lot more doors for me and make me more valuable,” Pichardo wrote in the essay, a copy of which was provided by the college.
Pichardo will be awarded a degree in human services on Saturday.
Columbia College’s ceremonies will begin with a traditional “nurse’s pinning” on Friday evening, when 68 students are expected to graduate at Launer Auditorium.
Then on Saturday, a pair of graduation ceremonies will be held at the college’s Southwell gym — with 210 students walking the aisle at 11 a.m., and another 195 students graduating at 2:30 p.m.
In this year’s graduating class, 15 countries will be represented, including Brazil, Japan and Vietnam.