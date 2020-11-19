Michael Budds, beloved former MU music professor and philanthropist, died Thursday. He was 73.
Budds donated $4 million in 2019 to create the Budds Center for American Music Studies at the MU School of Music.
Budds said at the time that he was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
His death was confirmed Thursday in an email from Julia Gaines, director of the MU School of Music.
”In meetings yesterday, he seemed like he was doing better so we are shocked at this news,” Gaines wrote. ”His presence and influence on our School is indescribable at the moment. I’m still in shock.”
Budds spent 37 years as a professor at MU. He retired in 2018.