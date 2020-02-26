Deputy Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Law Mike Middleton will speak Thursday after a screening of "Only the Educated Are Free: The Journey of Michael A. Middleton."
The 85-minute documentary premiered in September at the Missouri Theatre.
"The film tells the story of Mike’s career, from his involvement with the founding of The Legion of Black Collegians to his work as a civil rights activist and lawyer to his position as the first African American law professor at Mizzou to his appointment as the Interim President of the University of Missouri," said Anne Alexander, an MU associate professor of law, in an email to the Missourian.
The movie was executively produced by MU professor Juanamaría Cordones-Cook and was directed by Jonathan McCormack, according to previous Missourian reporting.
"We are very excited to share the film and have Mike present," Alexander said.
The American Constitution Society for Law and Policy and the MU Black Law Students Association are hosting the free screening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hulston Hall Room 7.
According to a flyer for the event, pizza will be provided.
Hulston Hall is located at 820 Conley Ave. in Columbia.