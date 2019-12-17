Two national grants totaling $4 million have been awarded to two MU research programs on potential eye disease treatments.
Rajiv R. Mohan, professor and endowed chair of ophthalmology at MU School of Medicine and the College of Veterinary Medicine, received separate grants from the National Institutes of Health to investigate possible treatments for both corneal scarring and diabetic retinopathy. Nearly 95 million Americans suffer from these two disorders, according to a news release Tuesday.
No current treatment except transplant surgery can address corneal scarring, according to Mohan.
“However, it will take more than two weeks for patients to recover from a successful transplant, and over 35% of surgeries failed,” Mohan added. “Even those successfully transplanted, they can only last about 10 years.”
The $1.6 million grant for Mohan to research corneal fibrotic disorder runs until August 2023, which allows continuity of his ongoing gene-based study with experiments on 300 rabbits. Mohan's earlier research proved the possibility to cure corneal scars without surgery. Corneal scars can be commonly developed by injuries, infections and trauma to the eye, he said.
Mohan gave several examples of how various daily injures can easily lead to corneal scars if not handled correctly — when cleaning at home, bleach and other chemicals may get inside the eye, he said, or "when you are doing firecrackers” particles may go into the eye. In addition, even surgical injury can cause scarring, he added.
Mohan said he is excited that his study may be applied in a broader field.
“This is especially important because the scarring process in the cornea is similar to the development of fibrosis in other eye and non-eye tissues,” Mohan said in the MU news release announcing the grants. “If we can find a way to reverse the fibrotic process in the cornea, we can potentially apply the knowledge to discover new treatments for fibrosis in other organs.”
Mohan said that he expects that the corneal scarring treatment testing will be done in four years. “Maybe in the next seven to eight years after finishing preclinical lab testing, it should be able to go in a patient if all works as planned,” said Mohan.
The grant for diabetic retinopathy treatment is a five-year award, totaling $2.4 million.
Compared to average people, diabetic people are at more risk of blinding eye diseases, Mohan said.
Diabetic retinopathy, which commonly causes blurred vision, floaters or vision loss, is treated with injection directly in the eye, he said.
“Forty-five percent of injections take risk,” said Mohan, “and they (patients) should receive injections every three to six months.”
Mohan and his co-researcher, Shyam Chaurasia, assistant professor at MU College of Veterinary Medicine, will work on ways of inhibiting a particular protein to slow or stop the progression of the disease. Mohan’s team is unsure about how long it will take for the diabetic retinopathy treatment program to show results.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.