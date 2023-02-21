The Children’s Miracle Network, the Missouri Credit Union and the Zimmer Radio Group will host the 17th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon on Thursday and Friday to benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital.
The money raised from the event will remain in central Missouri to help pediatric and adolescent patients at the Children’s Hospital. Last year, the radiothon raised a total of $230,448 for the hospital.
During the radiothon, faculty members from MU Health Care will share stories and plans for the future. The broadcast will be live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Zimmer radio stations, including:
- 93.9 FM The Eagle
- 94.3 FM KAT Country
- 99.3 FM Clear 99
- 106.9 FM Y107
“The new Children’s Hospital pavilion will be the best care environment for kids and their families in the region when it is completed,” Child Health Chair Dr. David Gozal said in a news release. “While we look forward to the grand opening next year, this event is an opportunity to tell stories of success.”