The Children’s Miracle Network, the Missouri Credit Union and the Zimmer Radio Group will host the 17th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon on Thursday and Friday to benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital.

The money raised from the event will remain in central Missouri to help pediatric and adolescent patients at the Children’s Hospital. Last year, the radiothon raised a total of $230,448 for the hospital.

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

