An MU student hospitalized with alcohol poisoning after a fraternity event had a blood-alcohol content level of more than six times the legal limit, according to a lawsuit filed in Boone County Circuit Court.
The parents of Daniel Santulli, whose BAC was 0.486 when he arrived at University Hospital during the early hours of Oct. 20, are suing Phi Gamma Delta and several of its chapter leaders for damages.
The lawsuit states that Santulli, then an 18-year-old freshman who is from Eden Prairie, Minn., remains “unresponsive, unaware of his surroundings, unable to communicate and (with) a significant injury to his brain.”
Immediately after the incident, Phi Gamma Delta — commonly known as Fiji — and MU decided to shut down its local chapter.
Santulli’s parents are represented by David Bianchi, a Miami attorney who specializes in hazing litigation.
“I’ve been representing hazing victims around the United States for about 30 years,” Bianchi said, “and this is the worst injury of any fraternity pledge I’ve ever seen.”
Officials from Phi Gamma Delta couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.