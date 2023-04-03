Often referred to as “the great pretender” for its ability to evade detection, the sexually transmitted disease syphilis has been on a steady incline in Missouri over the past several years.

The number of reported syphilis cases in an early stage more than tripled from 2015 to 2021, according to a Health Update released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in June 2022. The agency reported 1,989 cases in 2021, up from just 554 cases six years earlier.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

