Manufacturers across mid-Missouri visited the MU College of Engineering Tuesday afternoon to network and learn about resources at the MU Manufacturer Connection Event hosted by MU Extension.

Advertising faculty expertise, tools and resources to assist manufacturers overcoming pressing challenges, the event was part of an effort by the four UM campuses to support Missouri manufacturers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which supply chain issues exacerbated an already-strained economy.

