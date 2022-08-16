Manufacturers across mid-Missouri visited the MU College of Engineering Tuesday afternoon to network and learn about resources at the MU Manufacturer Connection Event hosted by MU Extension.
Advertising faculty expertise, tools and resources to assist manufacturers overcoming pressing challenges, the event was part of an effort by the four UM campuses to support Missouri manufacturers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which supply chain issues exacerbated an already-strained economy.
In a MU Extension news release, Sarah Rielley, MU Extension senior coordinator for business and communities, called the event “a great opportunity” for state manufacturers and economic developers to connect with university faculty and leadership within the College of Engineering.
After a brief presentation introducing the engineering school, attendees were divided into two groups for a tour of Lafferre Hall and got the chance to see some of the school’s advanced technology and research labs, including 3-D Printing, the future Manufacturing Teaching Lab and Additive Manufacturing Lab.
Attendees also learned about how to access available university resources and connect with employer relations to discover ways to reach MU students who could become future employees following graduation.
Following the tour, the event wrapped up with a networking reception.
The majority of registered attendees were manufacturers from mid-Missouri companies, with some also affiliated with the state’s Department of Economic Development, Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
“Universities have many avenues to support industry with their needs, but it can be difficult for (people in the) industry to know how to connect with and navigate large university systems,” Rielley told the Missourian. “We hope this event serves as an opportunity for networking and relationship-building between central Missouri manufacturers and MU.”