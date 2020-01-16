Missouri is one of five states chosen to participate in research and data collection of state prisons. The goal is to improve transparency and accountability in prisons across the U.S.
The Prison Research and Innovation Initiative is a five-year program launched by the Urban Institute in May 2019. The project will provide research and evidence "to shine a much-needed light on prison conditions," helping to create strategies that will promote the well-being of corrections officers and people who are imprisoned, according to the project's website.
Missouri was chosen by the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization based in Washington, to be part of the initiative's Prison Research and Innovation Network. Other states in the network are Colorado, Delaware, Iowa and Vermont.
Will Engelhardt, training and technical assistance manager for the institute's Justice Policy Center, said a request for proposals was released in July 2019 to determine which states would be selected.
The request was open to all 50 states' departments of corrections and started a competitive bidding process, Engelhardt said. It required the states to partner with a local, independent researcher.
The MU School of Social Work will be partnered with the Missouri Department of Corrections to provide research for the Urban Institute, according to a news release from the department.
The site for Missouri's research is Moberly Correctional Center.
The research and innovation initiative is in the first phase, said Katie Robertson, communications manager for the Urban Institute's Justice Policy Center. Phase one will last for a year, she said.
A climate survey of each site will be conducted during phase one, Engelhardt said. Administrative data and other information will be looked at to provide an understanding of conditions experienced within the prison by corrections officers and inmates, he said.
The second phase will begin in January 2021 and last until 2024, Engelhardt said. A state's advancement to phase two is conditional on its progress in phase one, he said.
Information and data will be released as the project progresses, Robertson said. There isn't a clear next step after the five-year duration of the project, but the goal is for corrections departments nationwide to benefit from the information received, she added.
"(Our hope is) that other states can learn from this process and sort of kick off, hopefully, a never-ending cycle of innovations that can be evaluated and we can all learn from," Robertson said.
The purpose of the research is to increase transparency of the prison system because not a lot is known about day-to-day life behind bars, Robertson said.
There are about 1.3 million people imprisoned and 200,000 corrections officers in the U.S., Engelhardt said. The prison system also makes up large portions of state budgets, he added. With this in perspective, relatively little research has been conducted on their operations, he said.
Corrections departments of the participating states and their research partners will each receive $100,000 grants during phase one. Only the research partners will receive $100,000 grants annually during phase two, Engelhardt said.
The grant for corrections is to support hiring a full-time prison research innovation manager to work on-site during phase one, Robertson said.
The project is supported by Arnold Ventures, a philanthropy headquartered in Houston that gave a $10 million grant to the Urban Institute for it.
"We're really excited to get started," Engelhardt said. "It's been a lengthy process to get here, but the real work is about to start."
