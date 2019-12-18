The Weapons of Mass Destruction 7th Civil Support Team, a 22-soldier Missouri National Guard unit, performed an exercise on MU’s campus Wednesday.
According to Lt. Col. Rena Alailima, commander of the team, its goal is to assess, advise and assist first responders in the community in any case of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear event.
“We are doing an exercise to build working relationships with the university and test our ability to respond in the event of a CBRN incident,” Alailima said. “Having a preexisting working relationship with the university staff and being familiar with the campus layout allows us to better respond if any CBRN incident outside of first responders’ capacity were to happen.”
Around noon Wednesday, the team came together for a brief on the situation for the simulation before splitting apart to begin. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ponder and Army Sgt. Steven Rowe, the survey team of the crew, slipped into Level A hazmat suits.
Scot Havir, from the organization in charge of facilitating the simulation and coordinating the scenario, Tactical Sciences, said these suits are the highest level of protection. They protect from spills, vapor and splashes. Havir also said the two soldiers were using supplied air.
Ready to go with hazmat suits on, the team of two drove from the parking lot, where the team was based, to MU’s chemistry building addition. Ponder and Rowe worked through the simulation to secure the building entrance and make their way to room 206A, where they would continue the drill while constantly communicating with the other members of the team.
“We try to set the scenarios up based on what they know but also challenge them,” Havir said. “The capabilities of this team is pretty impressive.”
In this case, the team was given limited information, but they don’t try to trick them, Havir said.
There are currently 55 Civil Support teams in the continental United States, Guam and Virgin Islands that support local authorities.