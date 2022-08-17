Bubble Sheet Test

Preliminary test scores for the 2021-22 school year showed fewer than half of Missouri students statewide passed with proficient and advanced scores across subjects.

 Getty Images

A day after preliminary test scores showed Missouri students’ performance on standardized tests have not bounced back from the pandemic, education advocacy groups and parents urged state lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach at crafting accountability measures for schools.

On Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released preliminary test scores for the 2021-22 school year showing that, just like last year, fewer than half of Missouri students statewide passed with proficient and advanced scores across subjects.

