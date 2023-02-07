 Skip to main content
Mizzou Black Creatives hosts the Blackity Black Poetry Slam

Mizzou Black Creatives hosted the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Nine students performed at the event. As Mizzou Black Creatives continues to celebrate Black History Month, students shared deeply personal stories about their lived experiences through poetry.

Cydney Perkins performs her poem, “The White Man’s Burden,” during the Blackity Black Poetry

Cydney Perkins performs her poem, “The White Man’s Burden,” during the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. In her poem, Perkins recounted a question that she was asked in an interview. “What have you done for diversity on this campus? As if my melanated skin radiating in this room wasn’t enough,” Perkins said.
Mizzou Black Creatives President N’ya Fritz speaks with slam poets be

Mizzou Black Creatives President N’ya Fritz speaks with slam poets before the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Nine students performed at the slam poetry event.

Emcee Marjai Neal encouraged the audience to participate in slam poetry etiquette, including snapping their fingers, lightly stomping their feet, or humming in agreement.

Cydnee Dotson is emotional as she performs her poem, “I Met a Dreamkiller,”

Cydnee Dotson is emotional as she performs her poem, “I Met a Dreamkiller,” on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. “My dreams are bigger than my enemies,” Dotson said.
Uzo Chukwu, left, and Kendall Williams snap as they listen to a poem during the

Uzo Chukwu, left, and Kendall Williams snap as they listen to a poem during the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Chukwu and Williams performed personal slam poems during the event.
