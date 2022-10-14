Homecoming Week is a chance for MU alumni to feel at home again while the current student body helps them "relive their pride."
This year, we are highlighting that in a special section that looks at the Homecoming court and what it takes to become king and queen; how the MU Greek community will help "Paint the town Gold"; and introducing new tri-directors who are trying to make sure the traditions reflect the diverse student body.
A portion of the Homecoming parade route along Fifth Street will feature attractions with fewer noises and flashing lights.
MU sororities and fraternities return to childlike roots with a cartoon theme for decorations and skits.
Two days before Homecoming kicksoff, Decorate the District brings MU students and downtown businesses together.
Greek life will perform in a homecoming talent show competition at 6 p.m. Oct.17-19 in Jesse Hall Auditorium.
Homecoming step show will take place at MU again after a two year hiatus due to COVID-related reasons. The theme is album covers.
Take a look at new and old favorite eats during homecoming.
An inside look at what historically underrepresented MU groups do to prepare for and participate in Homecoming Week.
The 2022 tri-directors discuss their homecoming highlights as students and now members of the steering comittee.
Top 10 candidates for Homecoming king and queen talk about their memories of MU.
MU's homecoming court goes through a long process of applications, interviews and reviews before vying for crown