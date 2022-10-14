Homecoming Week is a chance for MU alumni to feel at home again while the current student body helps them "relive their pride."

This year, we are highlighting that in a special section that looks at the Homecoming court and what it takes to become king and queen; how the MU Greek community will help "Paint the town Gold"; and introducing new tri-directors who are trying to make sure the traditions reflect the diverse student body.

Homecoming Events Schedule 2022
A look into past MU Homecomings

A look into past MU Homecomings