Mizzou North will be demolished in the coming months, joining eight other MU buildings to be removed from campus.
The 40-acre property is located at 115 Business Loop 70 W., a couple miles from campus. In 2018, it was announced to be put on the market for sale, the Missourian previously reported. Now, MU is planning on keeping the land after the building is removed, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Basi added that the timeline is flexible, but demolition could begin later this year or next year.
Mizzou North started as the Ellis Fischel State Cancer Hospital and opened in 1940, according to MU Health's website. It merged with MU in 1990 and was then relocated to the University Hospital campus in 2013.
In that same year, the Museum of Art and Archaeology was moved to Mizzou North from Pickard Hall because of radiation concerns. The Museum of Anthropology moved in from Swallow Hall in 2014.
The former recently moved to Ellis Library and is set to open in the late summer or fall, Museum Interim Director Bruce Cox said. More recently, the building served as office space for various MU departments.
The building removals are part of the first phase of MU's Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.
This phase — not including Mizzou North's demolition — is "estimated to save MU more than $2.5 million in annual operating costs and more than $93.7 million in repair and maintenance work," the Missourian previously reported.
There are no current plans for the use of Mizzou North's land after demolition.
"We did feel like we have to reduce the footprint of the building because of the high maintenance costs associated with it," Basi said. "So that's why we were initially looking to sell it, but then realized that keeping the land could be very valuable for future opportunities."