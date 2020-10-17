A group of black alumni members, in partnership with the Black Alumni Network of Mizzou, is hosting virtual events for Homecoming weekend.
BlackGold Weekend began in 2014. The website says the annual events "has elevated the Mizzou homecoming experience for Black and Brown alumni."
According to the #blackgoldweekend website, here are the events that MU students and alumni can participate in for the remainder of the weekend:
Saturday, Oct. 17
Virtual tailgating is open to MU undergraduate students and alumni over the age of 21. Those interested can RSVP on the BlackGold Weekend website.
#NOIRMIZZOU, an annual homecoming party, will begin at 8 p.m. The location is secret and the event has consistently sold out in past years. Attendees must be MU undergraduate students or alumni older than 21. The 2020 theme is "Monochromatic Masquerade PT. II."
Sunday, Oct. 18
The Tiger Spirit Prayer Call will take place at 12 p.m. and is open to MU undergraduate students and alumni. Leaders of this event include Misty Anderson, Paannii Annan, Laneé Bridewell and Thomas L.E. Stovall.
Participants may submit anonymous prayer requests and those interested in attending may RSVP on the website.
The Social Justice Sunday panel will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will include conversations around how attendees of all ages can participate in social justice activism.
The event will be moderated by Erica Simon and the panel will include E. Andre Thorn, Courtney Gay, Ashley Yates and Payton Head.
The event is open to the public and those interested can RSVP on their website.