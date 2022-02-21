As tour groups of prospective students walked past Speakers Circle Monday, they were greeted by two distinct points of view.
The visitors received free Starbucks coffee and Starburst candy from Tri Sigma sorority members celebrating a “Week of Kindness.” But as they accepted the treats, they were also met by protesters holding signs warning about hazing involving fraternities in MU’s Greek life community.
The protesters were members of Stronger Together Against Relationship and Sexual Violence (STARS). The protest was in response to the most recent incident of hazing at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, also known as FIJI.
Daniel Santulli, 18, has been unresponsive since he was taken to the hospital Oct. 20 in a fraternity brother’s car, according to a lawsuit filed by Santulli’s family in Boone County Circuit Court.
Throughout the schoolyear, the STARS group hosts interactive events on campus in an effort to educate the MU campus about issues of relationship and sexual violence.
Although Phi Gamma Delta is no longer recognized as an organization of the university, continuous claims of misconduct in multiple fraternities reveal a culture of abuse often disguised by the traditions of brotherhood, protesters said.
The president of STARS, MU junior Noura Alhachami, argues that freshmen who seek opportunity and friendship through pledging for fraternities are instead subjected to a gradual system of abuse.
“I think from the get-go, with how you’re initiated by being blindfolded, is symbolic for how you’re being treated,” Alhachami said. “You’re literally blinded into believing that it is your brothers above all else.”
Protestors also expressed that a push for enforcing anti-hazing policies in Greek life would create an overall safer campus.
“It’s not like this is an issue that only affects Greek life. If it’s happening on our campus, it affects all of us,” said junior Cara Wagner.
Alhachami suggests that fraternities need to take a hard look at their core values because, while members can be victims themselves, the organizations are also “feared by most people on campus.”
In the event that fraternities continue to disregard the safety of others, members of STARS hope to see more serious consequences for the houses and its members. In addition to suspending Greek activities for fraternities accused of multiple cases of misconduct, Alhachami believes the university should impose academic probation for the individuals involved.
Alhachami also believes that MU administration has been aware of the hazing culture since well before the October alcohol-poisoning incident, saying “there have been confirmed issues with them, so why did it take someone almost dying to get your attention?”