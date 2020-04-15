MizzouRec has a new director, Stephen Byrd. Byrd, former associate director of programs at Virginia Commonwealth University, started as the MizzouRec director April 1.  

Since then, he has been taking over responsibilities from the interim director, Laura Salerno, who held the position from October 2018 until this month.

Because of the disruption caused by COVID-19, those responsibilities are temporarily limited, Liz McCune from the MU News Bureau said.

The MizzouRec staff is now working on short-term and long-term planning. McCune said they're working on launching virtual exercise classes and competitions, communicating with members, processing refunds, maintaining facilities and planning for when the campus reopens.

Despite the unusual start, Byrd said he's been pleased to join the MU community.

"It has also been a refreshing reminder about the spirit of what it means to be part of a university community," Byrd said. "I have received many warm welcomes from colleagues here, and I can really sense how much everyone enjoys being here and working with one another."

  Public Health and Safety reporter, spring 2020

  As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters.

